This Little Girl Celebrates Just Like Cristiano Ronaldo and the Internet Can’t Stop Gushing

While many sports fans are enthralled with the start of American football, the rest of the world is watching the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo played his 150th game in European club competitions on Tuesday, and it was one for the books.

As Ronaldo continued to rack up stats during the match, he had a small admirer in the stands watching — and mimicking — his every move. And following one of the soccer star’s goals, the camera scanned the crowd catching a cute and passionate little girl reenacting Ronaldo’s signature “Siii” celebration. Take a look here.

Cute little girl doing the @Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration in the crowd…. pic.twitter.com/VsjxXZB1rf — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) September 26, 2017

It’s the best thing you’ll see all week. The clip has earned 15,000 retweets, more than 30,000 likes, and the internet just can’t seem to get enough.

The Nike athlete scored twice in the game, marking his 112th goal in his 150 European games, securing a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid now holds a 100 percent record in Champions League Group H.

Looks like Ronaldo may have some competition, though. The young girl has some soccer skills of her own, and she sports Nike boots, just like her favorite player. Watch below.

Next up, Nike will be releasing Ronaldo’s latest cleats: The Chapter 5: Cut to Brilliance. Launching on Sept. 29, the boots are inspired by his top-notch talent and goal-scoring abilities, where he “shines like a diamond.” The match on Tuesday marked his 411th goal overall in his 400 games with Real Madrid.

The Nike shoes feature a diamond-inspired graphic, multicolor knit details, which mimic the multitude of colors that diamonds refract, his CR7 logo and the date of Ronaldo’s Madrid debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nike’s new boots — The Chapter 5: Cut to Brilliance. Courtesy of Nike

Off the field, Ronaldo has his own fashion shoe line called CR7 Footwear.

