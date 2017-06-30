Why ‘The Devil Is In The Detail’ in Converse’s One Star New Shoe Collab

Converse and Footpatrol, a London-based premium footwear boutique, have collaborated on new sneakers.
The two entities partnered to create a unique Converse One Star, giving the classic shoe a high-quality touch featuring Footpatrol branding. This news comes just a day after a Converse- and Coca-Cola-branded shoe was unveiled on Instagram as an upcoming collaboration with Kith — a destination sneaker shop that is essentially New York’s answer to Footpatrol.
While the suede upper and leather lining are reminiscent of the typical Converse One Star, this special version ups the ante with jeweled star branding, a “kerb stone” logo and, of course, embroidered Footpatrol branding. Custom-printed laces round out the details, with a message repeated across them that ironically states, “The devil is in the detail.”
Introducing the Converse x Footpatrol One Star 'Jewel' | The surrounding streets of Soho became our main source of inspiration for the collaboration, adding intricate embellishments found around the area into our design. The embroidered details featured on the toe-box and tongue are reminiscent to the markings found on the kerb stones around Soho. #Footpatrol #TEAMFP #Converse
In addition to the sneakers, the collaboration includes a coach’s jacket inspired by London’s sneaker culture with the kerb stone markings found in London’s Soho area — the same location as Footpatrol. The satin-lined jacket is in 100-percent cotton canvas and features dual-branded embroidered script on the chest and back. A drawcord at the hem makes the style adjustable.
The Converse One Star x Footpatrol shoe and coaches jacket will be available starting July 6 at the Footpatrol store and online at converse.com and footpatrol.co.uk.
