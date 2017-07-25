Conor McGregor Relaxes Before Mayweather Fight in $775 Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Conor McGregor and his son, Conor Jr. Instagram: @thenotoriousmma

There’s just a little over a month until MMA star Conor McGregor faces off against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, and although the Irish fighter has a lot on his plate, it looks like he’s still finding opportunities to get some necessary downtime ahead of the anticipated matchup.

McGregor shared a look at his casual style on Instagram Monday, posing with his son, Conor Jr., in a variety of high-end designer items. The nine-year MMA veteran wore a Gucci GG Supreme baseball cap, Tom Ford printed swim trunks and Dolce & Gabbana mixed-material sneakers.

Me and my little champion 🙏 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

McGregor’s exact swim trunks are sold out at many retailers; however, a similar style in brown can be purchased from Tom Ford’s e-commerce site for $570. The fighter’s printed Gucci cap is available for $440 on Gucci’s site. And lastly, his canvas, leather and suede Dolce & Gabbana kicks retail for $775 via farfetch.com.

Dolce & Gabbana mixed-material Jamaica sneakers Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana mixed-material Jamaica sneakers, $775; farfetch.com

The Italian-made sneakers combine premium materials in shades of black, gray, white and metallic gold for a luxe yet sporty look. They’re part of Dolce & Gabbana’s Jamaica line.

The McGregor-Mayweather fight takes place Aug. 26 from Las Vegas, although its exact bell time has yet to be announced. It’s expected to cost $100 on pay-per-view, and it was announced today that the fight will also be broadcast at select movie theaters thanks to a partnership between Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions.

