College Basketball Player Picks the Wrong Time to Tie Her Shoes and Goes Viral

Northwestern point guard Ashley Deary attempts to tie her shoes while bringing the ball up court. YouTube

A college basketball player’s ill-timed attempt to tie her shoes has been viewed more than one million times.

During the first half of the Northwestern Wildcats’ 69-65 Thursday win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wildcats point guard Ashley Deary learned a valuable sneaker lesson while bringing the ball up the court.

Deary paused before the half court line to tie her shoes, leaving the ball unattended on the hardwood. The referee didn’t call for a stoppage, allowing Scarlet Knights guard to sweep in and steal the ball, setting up a fast-break score.

Although it was an embarrassing moment, Deary and the Wildcats were able to maintain their early lead and prevail with the win, advancing their overall record to 20-7 overall.

As of 6 pm ET, Deaery’s blunder has been viewed 1.4 million times on Instagram.

Maybe not the best time to tie your shoe… #SCNotTop10 A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

