Colette Gives the Balenciaga Speed Trainer an Eye-Catching Makeover

Colette x Balenciaga Speed Trainer Colette

The sock sneaker trend continues to infiltrate high fashion, and Balenciaga’s Speed Trainer is one of the most notable offerings. Like its athletic counterparts, the Speed Trainer has thrived off of limited-edition collaborations such as this new bright-red release with Parisian retailer Colette.

Available now, sizes are selling out quickly in the Italian-made high-top knit sneakers. This Colette collaboration’s upper features repeating Balenciaga logos in white and is cushioned with a chunky white midsole and finished off with a black outsole.

The eye-catching print seen on this Speed Trainer shoe is also used on a number of Colette x Balenciaga products including sweatshirts, towels and umbrellas, all of which can be found on colette.fr. The retailer and fashion brand have previously collaborated on a black Speed Trainer as well as slip-on sneakers.

The Colette x Balenciaga Speed Trainer retails for €595, which converts to roughly $664, and is available now from colette.fr while supplies last.

Colette x Balenciaga Speed Trainer heel Colette

