Classic Colors Inspire This Retro ’90s Air Jordan Sneaker You Can Buy Now

One of the most iconic Air Jordan colorways is making its way to a retro model for the first time ever.

The “White/Cement” look made popular by the Air Jordan 4 is now available on its successor, the Air Jordan 5 Retro. Officially named “White/Black/University Red,” this makeup has taken on the “White/Cement” nickname due to its resemblance to the original Air Jordan 4 style.

$190

Inspired by WWII fighter planes, the Air Jordan 5 was first released in 1990 in a number of a original colorways, but this particular look didn’t make its way to the shoe until now.

It features a white leather upper with a black liner and a black-and-red tongue, with the key feature being its paint splatter-covered “Cement Gray” midsole. Like many Air Jordan 5 styles, this retro look is finished off with an icy translucent rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 “White/Cement” is now available from nike.com for $190.

