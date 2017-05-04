Big Baller Brand Is Now Selling Lonzo Ball’s Signature Basketball Collection

Former UCLA basketball standout Lonzo Ball. REX Shutterstock.

LaVar Ball promised his son, Lonzo, would have his own shoe with Big Baller Brand when he entered the NBA. However, today’s online unveil revealed not one but three styles bearing the basketball standout’s name.

The Big Baller Brand debuted its Zo2 by Lonzo Ball line today, which features three silhouettes: the Zo2 Signature Slides, the Zo2: Wet and the Zo2: Prime. All three looks are available for pre-order now on the brand’s website, with no refunds or exchanges accepted. They are scheduled to ship on Nov. 24.

The Zo2 Slides are predominantly black, boast a non-slip icy translucent outsole, a microfiber footbed and feature the soon-to-be NBA rookie’s logo in gold and silver. They retail for $220.

Big Baller Brand Zo2: Signature Slides. Big Baller Brand.

The most expensive drop of the three looks is the Zo2: Wet sneaker. The low-top shoe, according to the Big Baller Brand website, will come autographed by Lonzo (with a certificate of authenticity) in a clear acrylic case with white LED lighting. This package will run you $995.

Big Baller Brand Zo2: Wet. Big Baller Brand.

Completing the collection is the Zo2: Prime, which comes with a $495 price tag. The low-top court-ready shoe is mostly black, features the triple-B branding on the heel and boasts an OrthoLite insole and a microfiber python textured upper.

Big Baller Brand Zo2: Prime. Big Baller Brand.

The elder ball spoke exclusively with Footwear News on Tuesday to state why he’s against shoe sponsorship deals and for partnerships.

“Shoe companies are looking for guys that will represent their brand. Just imagine if everyone says, ‘I’m not doing this.’ Now what are they left with?” he explained. “They don’t want this ripple effect where folks say, ‘I don’t want an endorsement deal,’ or when they get one they say straight off the bat, ‘Where’s my signature shoe?’ You’ve got to go years before you get a signature shoe. Why? They give you a signature shoe when they feel like it.”

