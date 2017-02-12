The Best Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale Street Style: Air Jordan Exclusives, Yeezys and More

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Air Jordan 11. Courtesy of Carlos F. Mendez

The first Sneaker Con of 2017 took place today in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and there was no shortage of outstanding kicks on display.

A variety of brands were represented by attendees, with Air Jordans, Yeezys, retro sneakers and rare collaborations making up the best of the bunch.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Playstation.” Courtesy of Carlos F. Mendez

For those who weren’t able to attend, FN was on the scene documenting the best sneakers at the event. Click through to the gallery below for a full recap of Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale’s street style.

Next up for Sneaker Con is a March 11 stop in Cleveland, followed by a convention in Phoenix on March 18. On May 27, Sneaker Con will take place from London.

Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale. Sneaker Con

Autographed Air Jordan 14 Eddie Jordans player exclusive.

Paralympian @aprilholmesusa stop by #sneakercon Ft Lauderdale in her one-of-one pink Air Jordan 11 PE. A photo posted by Sneaker Con (@sneakercon) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

