The Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Between March Madness, Nike’s Air Max Day celebrations and a surprise Yeezy drop, this month was full of noteworthy sneaker moments.

Catch up on March’s most sought-after drops here, complete with shoppable links.

Following 2016’s Air Max Day “Vote Back” campaign, fans chose the elephant-print covered Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 as their most desired retro. After a year of anticipation, the sneakers finally returned to shelves on March 18 — but not for long. To the surprise of no one, the collab sold out immediately and currently resells for more than double its original retail price of $150.

The just-released Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is one of the rare collaborations that transcends the streetwear community, appealing to art lovers and sneakerheads alike. The premium suede sneakers feature intricate detailing, a glow-in-the-dark outsole and Kaws’ signature branding. Unfortunately, their extremely limited availability, coupled with their increased appeal, has resulted in an aftermarket value of more than $1,000.

The month’s most surprising limited-edition drop was Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. The retro-styled sneakers were released Tuesday with little warning and sold out immediately. Their original retail price was $120, but they’re currently going for over $700 on the aftermarket.

