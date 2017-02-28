The 6 Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Adidas NMD R1 "Triple White."

The month of March has a number of anticipated sneaker releases lined up including Kith and Naked’s Adidas Sneaker Exchange NMD CS2 collaboration and the boundary-pushing Nike Air VaporMax. But before we move forward, there are a number of limited-edition releases from February still up for the taking including NMDs, Black History Month-themed designs, and NBA All-Star Weekend kicks.

Shop the month’s best limited-edition drops before they’re gone below.

This premium Air Jordan 6 retro features an iridescent upper and was released to coincide with the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Nike

Air Jordan 6 “All-Star” aka “Gotta Shine,” $225; nike.com

Although it’s not a new colorway, the “Triple White” Adidas NMD R1 is always a welcome release. A full size run of the sneakers can still be found at Foot Locker, but they likely won’t stick around for long. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 “Triple White,” $129.99; footlocker.com

One of Nike’s late ’90s basketball classics sees a premium retro in a North Carolina Tar Heels-like “University Blue” colorway. Catch this one while the Air Max Uptempo 97’s 20th anniversary celebration lasts. Nike

Nike Air Max Uptempo 97 “University Blue,” $160; nike.com

Stephen Curry wore this “Brass Band” Under Armour Curry 3 colorway during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, and you can get the look, too — while supplies last, of course. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3 “All-Star” aka “Brass Band,” $149.99

This Ignite EvoKnit is arguably the best sneaker from Puma ’s Black History Month “Legacy” collection, and it’s still available from the brand’s website in a wide selection of sizes. Puma

Puma Ignite EvoKnit “Legacy,” $150; puma.com

Kolor founder and designer Junichi Abe lends his unique eye to the Adidas Response Trail silhouette, resulting in a vibrant take on an otherwise rugged sneaker. Matches Fashion

Kolor x Adidas Response Trail, $150; matchesfashion.com

