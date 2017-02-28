The 6 Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Although it’s not a new colorway, the “Triple White” Adidas NMD R1 is always a welcome release. A full size run of the sneakers can still be found at Foot Locker, but they likely won’t stick around for long.Adidas
One of Nike’s late ’90s basketball classics sees a premium retro in a North Carolina Tar Heels-like “University Blue” colorway. Catch this one while the Air Max Uptempo 97’s 20th anniversary celebration lasts.Nike
Nike Air Max Uptempo 97 “University Blue,” $160; nike.com
Stephen Curry wore this “Brass Band” Under Armour Curry 3 colorway during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, and you can get the look, too — while supplies last, of course.Under Armour
Under Armour Curry 3 “All-Star” aka “Brass Band,” $149.99
This Ignite EvoKnit is arguably the best sneaker from Puma’s Black History Month “Legacy” collection, and it’s still available from the brand’s website in a wide selection of sizes.Puma