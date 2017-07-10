Balenciaga’s New $900 Sock Shoes Are Out Now

Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric black/white lateral Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s sock-fit Speed Trainer is one of the French fashion house’s most popular sneakers, and the trendy design just got a major makeover that’s perfect for summer.

With the Speed Trainer Fabric, Balenciaga revamps the entire look in favor of a low-cut, chain-link-like design that’s more breathable than ever.

The updated sneakers are composed of stretch fabric uppers and cushioned with shock-absorbing memory midsoles. At the rear, the Speed Trainer Fabric is finished off with a ribbed collar and a runnerlike pull tab at the heel.

These unique women’s sneakers are made in Italy and are currently offered in black/white and red/white styles.

Although they’ve yet to hit Balenciaga’s U.S. e-commerce site, both looks are available now from balenciaga.de for 795 euros (around $906.)

