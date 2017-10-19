These Custom Yeezys Inspired by ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Are Limited to Just 16 Pairs Globally

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Assassin's Creed" custom sneakers. Carmeno Customs

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been spliced with popular video game franchise “Assassin’s Creed” for an unexpected yet fitting custom sneaker creation.

The design comes courtesy of UK-based Dominic Lowman, better known as Carmeno Customs, who partnered with video game publisher Ubisoft to create a pair of customized “Cream White” and “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers inspired by the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” game release.

“Ubisoft sent over the artwork from the game, which was all screenshots from the maps and the characters who were going to be in the game,” Lowman explained. “And then it was up to me to kind of take those elements and try to transform that into something that could be adopted onto the footwear.”

The exact release details have yet to be announced, but according to Ubisoft, there will only be 16 pairs available worldwide. As the game’s Oct. 27 release date approaches, more release information will be released via Carmeno’s Instagram page.

“I hope the general reaction to it is one of excitement,” said Lomwan. “If they’re a keen lover of the game then I’m sure that they’ll respect the art form and what’s gone into the trainers to resemble the game.”

