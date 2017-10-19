These Custom Yeezys Inspired by ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Are Limited to Just 16 Pairs Globally

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been spliced with popular video game franchise “Assassin’s Creed” for an unexpected yet fitting custom sneaker creation.
The design comes courtesy of UK-based Dominic Lowman, better known as Carmeno Customs, who partnered with video game publisher Ubisoft to create a pair of customized “Cream White” and “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers inspired by the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” game release.
x @ubisoftuk | Assassins Creed Origins Yeezy ______________________________________________________________Still amazed that I was apart of such a great team & project to bring this too life. 16 Pairs have been made & a very lucky few will have the opportunity to win for FREE… ______________________________________________________________Keep your eyes peeled for more posts with information on how you can win yourself a pair | #ACOKicks #AssassinsCreedOrigins is out Oct 27th
“Ubisoft sent over the artwork from the game, which was all screenshots from the maps and the characters who were going to be in the game,” Lowman explained. “And then it was up to me to kind of take those elements and try to transform that into something that could be adopted onto the footwear.”
The exact release details have yet to be announced, but according to Ubisoft, there will only be 16 pairs available worldwide. As the game’s Oct. 27 release date approaches, more release information will be released via Carmeno’s Instagram page.
“I hope the general reaction to it is one of excitement,” said Lomwan. “If they’re a keen lover of the game then I’m sure that they’ll respect the art form and what’s gone into the trainers to resemble the game.”
OFFICIAL SNEAK PEAK | The time has finally come, the release is near…. ______________________________________________________________x @ubisoft @ubisoftuk Have collaborated To bring you Custom Yeezys made in theme of the upcoming release of Assassins Creed Origins. ______________________________________________________________Turn On Notifications for more updates about images & release info….. #ACOKicks | #AssassinsCreedOrigins is out Oct 27th
x @ubisoftuk | Assassins Creed Origins Yeezy ______________________________________________________________Still amazed that I was apart of such a great team & project to bring this too life. 16 Pairs have been made & a very lucky few will have the opportunity to win for FREE… ______________________________________________________________Keep your eyes peeled for more posts with information on how you can win yourself a pair | #ACOKicks #AssassinsCreedOrigins is out Oct 27th
Want more?
Saint West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Shoes During Pumpkin Patch Getaway With Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares a Closer Look at the Unreleased ‘Semi Frozen Yellow’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
Kanye West Just Debuted Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Sneakers