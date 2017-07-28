Asics Partied With Majid Jordan to Celebrate the Brand’s Space Dye Knit Shoe

Majid Jordan plays at the Asics x Foot Action event. Courtesy of Sandrine Charles Consulting

Asics partnered with Foot Action to host an event showcasing the brand’s Space Dye Gel-Kayano Knit Trainer at the NYC33 venue in New York. To celebrate the release, the sportswear brand brought out R&B duo Majid Jordan, of Drake’s OVO Sound record label, to perform a few hit songs while attendees checked out the two new sneakers displayed throughout.

Spring 2017 was the first time that Asics introduced the technique to its flagship Kayano line by way of the Gel-Kayano Trainer Knit shoe. With the knit version, both the brand’s signature stripes and its proprietary Gel cushioned sole from the original shoe are maintained. The upper, however, has been updated to a knit textile design that provides a minimalist shape and feel.

Asics new Space Dye Gel Knit Kayano Trainer gives off a multicolor effect. Courtesy of Sandrine Charles Consulting

Both of the Space Dye trainers feature a multicolor effect, but the styles are actually made of just a single thread. The multicolor look is achieved by dying the single thread multiple colors, which creates a unique and vibrant aesthetic. While one design features a darker colorway, in black and red, the other is a lighter option of gray and light blue.

Each shoe has a socklike fit and a moulded TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) cage overlay. A white sole finishes off the trainer for a clean contrasting look.

The Asics Space Dye Gel Knit with a light gray and blue multicolor look. Courtesy of Sandrine Charles Consulting

Men’s Gel-Kayano Trainer Knit lifestyle sneaker, $150; asicstiger.com

