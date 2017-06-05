Why This New York Town Stampedes In Heels Every Year

Runners, including Socci's father (back left), race to the finish line for the Stiletto Dash. Image courtesy of the Socci Stiletto Stampede

Katie Marie Socci loved her stilettos. Known for her effervescence and style, the 29-year-old died in 2011 as a result of domestic violence. Since then, Socci’s family and friends have held and participated in the Socci Stiletto Stampede, an annual charitable run in which participants compete in high heels to honor the late mother, sister, nurse, friend and shoe queen.

This year marks the 6th iteration of the Socci Stiletto Stampede, held on June 4 in a rainy Skaneateles, N.Y., at The Lodge at Welch Allyn. Inclusive of a 50-yard co-ed “Stiletto Dash,” a 5K run, live music, raffles and silent auctions, the Socci Stiletto Stampede seeks to both raise awareness and funds for local domestic violence organizations. Sunday’s gray weather couldn’t stop attendees, including Socci’s father, from running through puddles in stilettos for the short dash or lacing up their sneakers for the traditional run.

A competitor shows off orange and blue heels at last year’s annual Socci Stiletto Stampede. Image courtesy of the Socci Stiletto Stampede

“The first time I met Katie she wore stilettos to the beach,” Karrie Glatt told the Auburn Citizen. Glatt is not only one of the event’s organizers but was also a good friend of Socci. Others close to Socci remember her for her magnetic energy, loving personality and warm sense of humor.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Vera House and the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Coalition, organizations seeking to help and empower those in the surrounding community who may be affected by domestic violence. To date, the race has garnered over $40,000, which has been donated to the two programs in Socci’s name.

Check out runners crossing the line in their stilettos in the 2015 race.

#SocciStilettoStampede2015 #PartHardInHeels #StompOutDV 💜👠 Check out the 50yard dash!!! #SocciStyle A post shared by Socci Stiletto Stampede (@soccistilettostampede) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:41am PDT

