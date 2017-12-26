These Gatorade Air Jordan Sneakers Release This Weekend — Here’s How to Get Them

Jordan Brand is quenching the thirst of sneakerheads this weekend with the final installment of its “Like Mike” Gatorade collaboration.

The collection has been released over the last few weeks and will be capped off with a premium take on the Air Jordan 6. The limited-edition look is covered in a pine-green suede, while orange accents tie the Gatorade theme together.

The sports drink’s lightning bolt logo appears on the sockliner and the lace lock, the latter of which was inspired by a Gatorade squeeze bottle. Further details include embroidery on the back of the tongue referencing the shoe’s connection to Michael Jordan’s early 1990s “Like Mike” commercials. The look is finished off with the Air Jordan 6’s traditional icy translucent outsole portions.

Other “Like Mike” Gatorade sneakers from Jordan Brand’s collection include an Air Jordan 6 style inspired by the sneaker’s original “Carmine” colorway and a set of four premium leather Air Jordan 1 High OG looks inspired by the drink’s most popular flavors. The Air Jordan 1 styles retail for $175 each and are all available now from nike.com.

This limited-edition Air Jordan 6 Gatorade style launches Saturday for $225 from select Jordan Brand retailers globally and online from nike.com and the Nike SNRKS app at 10 a.m. ET.

