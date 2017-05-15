These Air Jordans Will Be Released on May 17, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Details on the "Wings" Air Jordan 1. Nike

19,400.

That’s how many pairs were made of the “Wings” Air Jordan 1, which releases Wednesday. The release has been rumored since March, and today Nike officially confirmed the May 17 drop.

The “Wings” Air Jordan 1 releases May 17 for $200. Nike

According to the brand’s product description, these patinaed Air Jordan 1s feature a rubbed off leather upper that reveals a copper finish, a nod to the greatness that is sometimes hidden within. This mantra is rooted in Jordan Brand’s Wings initiative, which empowers kids through education.

The translucent outsole of the “Wings” Air Jordan 1. Nike

In 2016, Jordan Brand donated 100 percent of the proceeds from its “Wings” Air Jordan 12 launch to the Wings organization.

“The funds raised by the sale of the [shoes] will allow us to continue this mission and fund programs that encourage kids to reach their greatness,” Jordan Brand president Larry Miller said of the 2016 release.

The heel of the “Wings” Air Jordan 1. Nike

This year’s “Wings” Air Jordan 1 will retail for $200. The launch takes place Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs.

The “Wings” Air Jordan 1 is individually numbered through 19,400 pairs. Nike

A top-down look at the “Wings” Air Jordan 1. Nike

The dust bag of the “Wings” Air Jordan 1. Nike

