Is Jordan Brand Releasing a New ‘Wings’ Air Jordan for Charity?

Jordan Brand’s philanthropic “Wings” series could be continuing this year with a new retro look.

Images surfaced on Instagram Sunday of an Air Jordan 1 that features the same branding as the Air Jordan 12 “Wings,” released in April 2016.

The Air Jordan 1 “Wings” is Jordan Brand’s second sneaker benefiting the Wings initiative, which supports students in Chicago. Instagram

This high-top Air Jordan 1 features a gold upper with a weathered, patinalike texture. It’s coupled with leather laces, a black midsole, and a translucent outsole.

The 2016 Air Jordan 12 “Wings” featured a unique coating that revealed a gold pattern after being rubbed away. Based on these new images, it looks as though the Air Jordan 1 “Wings” might use a similar treatment.

The Wings logo — which is culled from a famous Michael Jordan image — is embossed on the tongue of the Air Jordan 1 and also appears on a metallic gold badge on the heel. An extra set of laces with lettering accompanies the pair.

Jordan Brand donated 100 percent of the proceeds from 2016’s Air Jordan 12 release to its Wings initiative. “The funds raised by the sale of the [shoes] will allow us to continue this mission and fund programs that encourage kids to reach their greatness,” Jordan Brand president Larry Miller said of the 2016 release.

There is currently no confirmed release date for the Air Jordan 1 “Wings,” but if last year’s launch is any indication the sneakers could be arriving as soon as next month.

