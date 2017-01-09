Jordan Brand Is Bringing Back the Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal,’ Which Resells for More Than $1,000

The 2013 release of the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal." Stadium Goods

This year’s Jordan Brand releases are quickly living up to the hype that began brewing in December, as a first look has surfaced at one of the most sought-after shoes in the lineup.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Royal,” which last released in 2013 and resells for as much as $1,500 at consignment store Stadium Goods, will be returning in 2017. The sneaker features its original high-top cut, “Nike Air” branding and the same black-and-royal-blue color scheme that made the original 1985 version so iconic.

The return of the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” follows a strong push for the heritage model in 2016. In August, Jordan Brand brought back the infamous black-and-red “Banned” colorway to much enthusiasm, and it followed up the retro release with an extremely limited-edition satin version in October — the latter of which resells for as high as $2,250 at Stadium Goods.

The Air Jordan 1 “Royal” saw its first retro release in 2001. The second followed in 2013, while a low-top variation arrived in 2015. This latest retro is expected to launch sometime during the spring.

The 2001 release of the Air Jordan 1 “Royal.” Flight Club

