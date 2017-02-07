Adidas Has Released a New ‘Multicolor’ Ultra Boost for Women Only

The details on the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged Women's "Multicolor." Adidas

Whether you’re trying to emulate your favorite celebrities or just want to add a new look to your sneaker rotation, Adidas’ latest Ultra Boost Uncaged release is worth considering.

Officially color-coded as “Core Black/Gray,” this women’s exclusive Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged features subtle multicolor speckles throughout its otherwise monochromatic upper. And while its look isn’t quite as striking as shoes such as Ronnie Fieg’s Ultra Boost Mid collab or the “Chinese New Year” Ultra Boost 3.0, the subdued pattern on the Ultra Boost Uncaged is a breath of fresh air.

This Ultra Boost Uncaged is finished off with full-length Boost tooling and a durable Continental rubber outsole.

The “Multicolor” Ultra Boost Uncaged is available now in women’s sizes 6 through 11.5 from adidas.com. Previous launches from retailers such as Sneakersnstuff sold out quickly.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged “Multicolor,” $180; adidas.com

