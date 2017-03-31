Adidas Gives a New Look to One of Its Most Iconic Sneakers

By / 20 hours ago
Adidas Superstar
The Adidas "Superstar" in white/blue/red.
Adidas

The classic Adidas Superstar sneaker from the ’70s continues to be one of the brand’s most iconic and popular looks more than 40 years after its debut.

One of the biggest reason the model has remained such a staple is because Adidas consistently finds new ways to refresh the shell-toe look. The latest style to hit shelves features a white/blue/red colorway reminiscent of the fan-favorite “Tri-Color” NMD.

Adidas Superstar The lateral side of the Adidas Superstar in white/blue/red. Adidas

Despite the new colorway, this version of the Superstar remains true to its ’70s roots. It’s built with a white leather upper, rubber toe area and rubber sole. The shoe’s signature Three Stripes branding appears in blue and red, while the heel and tongue are finished off with blue accents and the Adidas trefoil logo.

If you’re searching for a street-style staple that can’t be beaten, the Adidas Superstar in white/blue/red is worth considering.

Adidas Superstar in white/blue/red, $79.99; finishline.com

Adidas Superstar The medial side of the Adidas Superstar in white/blue/red. Adidas
Adidas Superstar A top-down look at the Adidas Superstar in white/blue/red. Adidas
Adidas Superstar The rubber outsole of the Adidas Superstar in white/blue/red. Adidas

