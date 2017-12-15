Adidas’ First-of-Its-Kind Prophere Sneaker Is Available Now

Two of the biggest trends in sneakers — knitted, socklike styles and bulky, exaggerated midsoles — are meeting head-on with the latest footwear delivery from Adidas Originals.

Known as the Prophere, this new streetwear-inspired lifestyle design was developed to “challenge the norm,” according to Adidas. The retro-inspired look takes cues from Adidas heritage shoes but updates the design language with a modern twist.

The Prophere features a knit upper construction with engineered zones for support in the areas you’ll need it most for day-to-day use. The knit uses a melange pattern with a gray and black base and hits of bright red. Other details include large Three Stripes branding in synthetic suede, which also connects to the lacing system. Elsewhere, a leather heel counter adds both support and a premium look.

Adidas Prophere lateral side. Adidas

“With Prophere we wanted to take a different view of our archive and looked to the unapologetic aesthetic of the ’90s, when the brand experimented with bold silhouettes,” said Nic Galway, SVP of global design at Adidas Originals. “We took the provocative and uncompromising thinking of the era and reimagined it for today. A confident approach to branding and unexpected proportions of toolings were the inspiration for Prophere. With this silhouette, we connect the same energy of the ’90s with the new generation.”

In addition to this debut style, a camouflage-covered collaboration with Los Angeles-based retailer Undefeated has also been confirmed for a Saturday pre-release via Undefeated and a global launch Dec. 23.

The Prophere is available now globally for $120 from adidas.com and select Adidas Originals retailers.

Adidas Prophere unlaced. Adidas

Adidas Prophere medial side. Adidas

Adidas Prophere front. Adidas

Adidas Prophere top. Adidas

Adidas Prophere outsole. Adidas

