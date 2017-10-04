An Adidas Exec Is Germany’s CMO of the Year

Eric Liedtke. Adidas

The accolades continue to pile up for Adidas.

Eric Liedtke, who is an Adidas Group executive board member for Global Brands, was named Germany’s CMO of the Year by the partners of Innovation Day, an annual event held at the House of Communication in Munich. The award, billed as “From CMOs for CMOs” was launched in 2014, according to organizers, to “highlight the relevance of marketing and the position of the CMO in Germany.”

Liedtke beat out Claas Meineke of Edeka AG & Co. KG, Henning Strauss of Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG, Jens Thiemer of Daimler AG and Hildegard Wortmann of BMW AG for the honor. He is the fourth-ever winner of the award.

(Before Liedtke, the winners were Hans-Christian Schwingen of Deutsche Telekom in 2016, Godo Röben of Rügenwalder Mühle in 2015 and Dr. Ian Robertson of BMW in 2014.)

The panel of 20 — which includes members of the CMO of the Year Council, the 2016 CMO of the Year and marketing and media experts — selected Liedtke based on criteria that includes the candidate’s experience and knowledge, success of the brand he or she works for, their reputation in the press and public, innovation of the company’s products and the international sphere of influence of the CMO.

Liedtke has been at the forefront of a number of Adidas’ most forward-looking and inventive projects, including its environmentally friendly initiative with Parley for the Oceans and Futurecraft 4D sneakers (which features midsoles made with light and oxygen).

