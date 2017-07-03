9 Classic Shoes for Guys to Wear in the Summer

Vans Old Skool Feature

How’s your collection of classic sneakers looking this summer?

If it’s in need of an update, you’ll find a variety of shoes here that include high-end designer looks, retro sportswear staples and more.

In addition to rounding up the best classic styles out now, we’ve taken your wallet into consideration, too. The options featured here include a range of prices ranging from under $100 to nearly $1,000, so you’ll be able to find what fits best with your budget.

Shop our picks below.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC “Jewel” Nike

Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC “Jewel,” $140; nike.com

Maison Margeila Replica “Bi-Color” Barneys

Maison Margeila Replica “Bi-Color,” $470; barneys.com

New Balance 1300 “Heritage” New Balance

New Balance 1300 “Heritage,” $199.99; newbalance.com

Prada Leather Sneakers Saks Fifth Avenue

Prada Leather Sneakers, $595 on sale for $223.12; saksfifthavenue.com

Adidas Rod Laver Super Foot Locker

Adidas Rod Laver Super, $79.99 on sale for $69.99; footlocker.com

Vans Old Skool “Primary Check” Feature

Vans Old Skool “Primary Check,” $60; zappos.com

Rick Owens Ramones, $940; mrporter.com

Puma Suede “Paint Splatter,” $75; puma.com

Converse One Star Suede Converse

Converse One Star Suede, $85; nike.com

