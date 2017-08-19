7 Trend-Driven Athleisure Styles in Wide Widths

View Slideshow Bzees Capril Sneaker for athleisure wear. Courtesy of brand

The popular athleisure footwear movement is as much about style as comfort. So for those consumers who may need a bit more wiggle room in their shoes, there is a range of options available in wider widths.

Since fall is right around the corner, going sockless may not be an option. These fuller styles can also accommodate a pair of thicker athletic socks, worn to the gym or for added warmth when running around town.

Brands such as Aetrex have gone a step further by doing the upper of its Berries Bungee Oxford in a four-way stretch fabric for added wearing ease.

Both Rockport’s Betty and Munro’s Skipper are available in wide and even extra-wide widths for hard-to-fit feet.

Athleisure styles are an alternative for women who may find athletic looks too casual for everyday wear. These hybrid looks, marrying casual and sneaker influences, are available at a range of price points from $69 for the Bzees Capri Sneaker to $191 for the Munro Skipper.

Since these looks come in a range of silhouettes from laceups to slip-ons, it’s easy to build a wardrobe of athleisure styles.

