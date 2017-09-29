The 5 Best Under-the-Radar Sneakers Worth Buying Now

Just because a sneaker isn’t an instant sell-out or a trending style doesn’t mean it isn’t worth adding to your collection.
There are a number of excellent styles from top brands and smaller companies alike that tend to go under the radar. Whether it’s due to an abundance of choices currently on the shelves or just a lack of hype, many of these pairs are still attainable long after their original drops.
Take a look below at our picks for the best under-the-radar looks below.
Adidas Intack SPZL, $99; sneakersnstuff.com
New Balance FuelCore Sonic “Viz Pack,” $119.99; newbalance.com
Karhu Synchron, $135; needsupply.com
Jordan Trunner LX High NRG, $150; nike.com
Le Coq Sportif Omega X Premium “Granite,” $135; asos.com
