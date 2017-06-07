12 Athleisure Running Styles You Can Wear In or Out of the Gym

View Slideshow From left, the Reebok men’s Floatride and the Asics women’s Gel-Quantum 360 Knit. Eric Helgas

Keeping fit has never looked so cool.

Being in shape and living a healthy lifestyle is becoming more of a priority, making a sneaker’s performance more important than ever. But today’s fitness-focused consumer is unwilling to look tacky in the gym.

To cater to this modern athlete, the athletic market’s top brands are delivering athleisure runners that merge performance technology with fashion-forward trends. Running favorites including Adidas, Brooks, New Balance and more have fast, eye-catching styles that come equipped with knit uppers, bold color palettes and plush midsoles, set to hit stores for fall ’17.

The Altra Vali for men (left) and the Brooks Revel for women. Eric Helgas

The season’s best looks are built to withstand long runs on the road or the treadmill, but look good enough to wear after your workout when you head out on the town.

Click through the slideshow below to see the 12 must-have athleisure running styles that are arriving in stores soon for fall ’17.

