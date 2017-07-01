The 10 Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers for Independence Day

The long holiday weekend is finally here, and there’s still time to pick up the perfect pair of red, white and blue kicks for your Fourth of July festivities.
Whether you’re looking for a classic style in a timeless colorway or want to celebrate July Fourth by rocking the latest and greatest, you’ll find those and more here.
Shop the best Independence Day sneakers out now below.
Fila Originals Fitness,
$60 on sale for $49.99; jcpenny.com
Vans Authentic, $50; zappos.com
Saucony Freedom ISO “Freedom,” $160; saucony.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Top “Americana,” $60; converse.com
Air Jordan 7 “Tinker Alternate Olympic,”
$189.99 on sale for $149.99; footlocker.com
Under Armour Micro G Fuel (grade school), $64.99; underarmour.com
Puma Basket Classic “4th of July,” $100; puma.com
Adidas Superstar, $80; jimmyjazz.com
Nike Classic Cortez, $69.99; finishline.com
DTLR x New Balance 990 “Stars and Stripes,” $180; dtlr.com
