The 10 Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers for Independence Day

Nike Classic Cortez OG Nike

The long holiday weekend is finally here, and there’s still time to pick up the perfect pair of red, white and blue kicks for your Fourth of July festivities.

Whether you’re looking for a classic style in a timeless colorway or want to celebrate July Fourth by rocking the latest and greatest, you’ll find those and more here.

Shop the best Independence Day sneakers out now below.

Fila Originals Fitness DTLR

Fila Originals Fitness, $60 on sale for $49.99; jcpenny.com

Vans Authentic Zappos

Vans Authentic, $50; zappos.com

Saucony Freedom ISO Saucony

Saucony Freedom ISO “Freedom,” $160; saucony.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Top “Americana,” $60; converse.com

Air Jordan 7 “Tinker Alternate Olympic” Foot Locker

Air Jordan 7 “Tinker Alternate Olympic,” $189.99 on sale for $149.99; footlocker.com

Under Armour Micro G Fuel Under Armour

Under Armour Micro G Fuel (grade school), $64.99; underarmour.com

Puma Basket Classic “4th of July,” $100; puma.com

Adidas Superstar Adidas

Adidas Superstar, $80; jimmyjazz.com

Nike Classic Cortez Nike

Nike Classic Cortez, $69.99; finishline.com

DTLR x New Balance 990 “Stars and Stripes” DTLR

DTLR x New Balance 990 “Stars and Stripes,” $180; dtlr.com

Want more?

How to Shop the Best July 4th Sales

Celebrate the Fourth of July in These Star-Spangled Looks

Red, White & Blue Designer Shoes for 4th of July

Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week