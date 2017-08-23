The 10 Best Nike Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Nike Air Force 1 High black/white Nike

With an endless supply of classic retro styles and inventive new designs, Nike remains a force to be reckoned with in the athletic sneaker realm.

Believe it or not, getting your hands on some of the brand’s top shoes doesn’t have to mean giving up a small fortune in the process. Fan-favorite styles such as the Air Force 1, Air Huarache, Air Presto and more can be picked up for under their original retail prices.

Instead of attempting to wade through the daunting clearance sections on your own, let FN do the legwork for you. Below, you can shop the top Nike shoes on sale right now, with a variety of styles to choose from for men and women.

Nike Lupinek Flyknit Low Nike

Nike Lupinek Flyknit Low, $225 on sale for $154.97; nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 High, $100 on sale for $69.97; nike.com

Nike Metcon 3 Nike

Nike Metcon 3, $130 on sale for $99.97; nike.com

Nike LeBron 14, $175 on sale for $139.97; nike.com

Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit Nike

Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit, $130 on sale for $79.97; nike.com

Nike Air Presto Nike

Nike Air Presto, $120 on sale for $114.97; nike.com

Nike Air Huarache Nike

Nike Air Huarache, $110 on sale for $89.97; nike.com

Nike LunarEpic Flyknit 2

Nike LunarEpic Flyknit 2, $140 on sale for $119.97; nike.com

Nike Flyknit Racer, $150 on sale for $119.97; nike.com

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Nike

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017, $150 on sale for $99.98; finishline.com

Want more?

The 8 Best Puma Sneakers on Sale Right Now

These Original Nike LeBron James Sneakers From 2003 Are Coming Back This Weekend

Nike Partners With Rapper Skepta for Exclusive Air Max Sneakers Dropping Next Month