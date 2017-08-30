The 10 Best Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoes Out Now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Mara Hoffman Radial High-Top "Purple" Converse

It doesn’t get much more iconic than the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.

Whether it’s the high- or low-top, a limited-edition collaboration or an always-in-stock classic colorway, the simple yet nuanced kicks are a must for serious sneaker connoisseurs and frugal fashionistas alike.

As anyone who’s shopped for Chuck Taylors before knows, there are an almost intimidating number of options to choose from. But don’t give up the search yet. FN has narrowed down the hunt to the 10 best options you can buy right now.

Shop our choices below.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Pony Hair iD Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Pony Hair iD, $150; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Vintage Suede High-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Vintage Suede High-Top, $95; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Mara Hoffman Radial High-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Mara Hoffman Radial High-Top, $125; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High-Top, $85; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Metallic Low-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Metallic Low-Top, $50; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Americana High-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Americana High-Top, $60; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal High-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal High-Top, $55; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Monochrome High-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Monochrome High-Top, $55; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low-Top, $50; converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Low-Top Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Low-Top, $50; converse.com

