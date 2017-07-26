How to Rent Louboutins & Designer Shoes Online When You’re On a Budget

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, available to rent for $105 per week from Eternal Style. Courtesy of Eternal Styles

On a special occasion, everyone wants to feel their best — and the right pair of shoes can make you feel more confident.

The problem? Designer shoes can come at a high cost, and shelling out hundreds of dollars for a pair of shoes you’ll only wear once or twice might seem silly.

The solution? There are a handful of websites that allow you to rent designer shoes for just a week, or even a few days, so that you can wear a luxurious pair of heels for a wedding, a special event or a night out without having to break the bank.

• Village Luxe lets you borrow designer shoes for as low as $35, offering a range of styles, including everything from strappy sandals to canvas sneakers, from high-end labels such as Chanel, Prada and Fendi.

• Eternal Style has a range of Christian Louboutins, as well as a good amount of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a smattering of styles from other brands. Prices are as low as $45 for a week in Giuseppe Zanotti.

• Style Lend has a range of memorable styles for women looking to make a statement. Highlights include studded Christian Louboutin slippers, fur-trimmed gold Chanel boots and fringed Alexandre Birman booties. Rent for seven or 14 days, with prices as low as $35 for Michael Kors or $55 for YSL.

• Cloak Wardrobe features the sort of heels you might want to wear only once, like furry Tom Ford sandals and shimmery sequined Miu Miu pumps.

Some of these sites — as well as others like eBay — also allow you to purchase used designer shoes at a discounted price. Of course, another option is to buy shoes from high-street retailers like Zara and H&M, where you can get them at a low cost, albeit without the designer tag.