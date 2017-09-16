Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne & More Celebs Sit Front Row at Burberry

View Slideshow (L-R) Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss at Burberry's spring 2018 show.

Burberry is one of the most storied labels showing at London Fashion Week — so it comes as no surprise that the show brought together a slew of celebrities.

For one, the show brought together Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, three of the biggest British supermodels of years past.

Campbell wore pointy toed black boots with a pink printed dress and a plaid button down.

Delevingne also opted for plaid, wearing pants and sneakers in the same scarlet print, while Moss went for a more subdued look in a long striped dress, teamed with black booties.

And show attendees included another famous Brit: Anna Wintour, the editor of American Vogue. Wintour too pulled out the plaid for Burberry, wearing a checked jacket over a printed dress and accessorizing with her trademark dark sunglasses and a pair of tan sandals.

Of course, in addition to famous model attendees, some A-listers walked for Burberry, too. Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, who appeared at a slew of big New York Fashion Week shows, including Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Coach, walked in the show, as did Adwoa Aboah.

