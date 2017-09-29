Sarah Jessica Parker’s New York City Ballet Gala Look Had Major Carrie Bradshaw Vibes

Sarah Jessica Parker poses at the New York City Ballet Gala on Sept. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Just like her onscreen alter ego Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker is a loyal New Yorker — and just like Bradshaw, Parker takes risks when it comes to fashion.

At yesterday’s New York City Ballet Gala, Parker wore a custom sparkly navy Monse gown, entirely made of fringe, which she paired with strappy sandals. The star serves on the ballet’s board of directors, a position she has held for five years.

Sarah Jessica Parker poses at the New York City Ballet gala on Sept. 28 wearing a Monse dress, strappy sandals and a Gabriela Hearst purse. Rex Shutterstock

Parker took fans behind the scenes into her preparations for the event, sharing a video on Instagram of the fringe pieces that made up the dress.

This is what I’m wearing to the @nycballet fall gala tonight. @monsemaison @fernandogarciam1205 @tokibunbun x, Sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

The 52-year-old’s navy stilettos added some height to her 5-foot-3 frame — and were reminiscent of the towering heels Parker walked in as Bradshaw on “Sex and the City.”

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Although Parker’s outfit resembled ensembles worn by her TV counterpart, the actress dispelled rumors of a third “SATC” film at the event, telling reporters, “It’s over … we’re not doing it.” While there had been a script in the works for the project, Parker said that it had been killed, but added she herself was disappointed the new movie wasn’t happening, saying “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.“

While Parker might be done with the series, she continues to star and executive produce for “Divorce,” an HBO series about a woman who has an affair, leading her husband to file divorce proceedings.

