Dave Chappelle Wore Yeezys to His House of Vans Party — And Totally Rocked It

Dave Chappelle is celebrating 30 years in the stand-up comedy biz and to celebrate, he hosted a party with Vans at their Brooklyn House of Vans venue.

Some of the world’s renowned DJs including DJ Trauma, D-Nice and Stretch Armstrong spun tunes while the comedian appeared on stage throughout the night to keep the crowd rocking.

Not only was Chappelle celebrating his stand-up comedy anniversary, but the party also paid tribute to his current residency at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

The former “Chappelle Show” frontman kept the crowd energized and hype throughout the event, exclaiming how happy he was to celebrate with Vans at their Brooklyn venue.

In an ironic footwear choice, Chappelle ended up rocking Adidas Yeezys for his appearance. He opted for the Yeezy 350 Boost V2, featuring a black and white design with red writing. He paired the sneakers with a grey t-shirt and black jeans for a casual cool look.

Chappelle wears Yeezys at his House of Vans party in Brooklyn. Nia Groce

Joining Chappelle on the stage was fellow comedian Donnell Rawlings as well as a special surprise appearance by hip-hop artist Talib Kweli. In order to keep the attendees focused, Chappelle made a suggestion to the crowd.

“I can’t make you do anything but this is a suggestion…and it’s a strong suggestion. I suggest we put the phones away,” he said encouraging the party-goers to enjoy the last few minutes mobile-free. And they, mostly, obliged, opting to jam out as Chappelle wrapped up the evening’s affair with dancing and partying.

