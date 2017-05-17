Cindy Crawford Reflects on Her Career: Dinner Parties With Gianni Versace & Madonna to Dancing on Quartz in Heels

L-R: Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell in Versace's fall 1991 show. REX Shutterstock.

For more than three decades, Cindy Crawford has been at the top of her game in fashion, entertainment, lifestyle and other business ventures.

So there’s little to wonder why luxury quartz surfacing brand Silestone tapped the 51-year-old supermodel as the face of its “Tops on Top” Eternal Series quartz collection, a collaboration that incorporates elements of beauty, fashion and design. “I like the idea of recognizing people who’ve achieved the top of their career — so it’s nice to be asked to associate with a company that’s about quality and beauty,” Crawford shared with Footwear News at the launch event on Tuesday at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

Here, she reflects on her career and more.

Cindy Crawford wears a David Koma dress with silver sandals and jewelry by <span class="s1">Eva Fehren </span>at the Silestone “Tops on Top” launch in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Footwear News: Was it easy posing on top of quartz for the campaign?

Cindy Crawford: “For this shoot I had to be up high on a counter in a tight dress and really high heels. I can run a marathon in heels because I’ve lived my last 30 years in heels, but when you’re up high — there’s something scary. I was a little afraid of falling.”

Cindy Crawford for Silestone “Tops on Top.” Courtesy of Silestone.

FN: Gianni Versace was such a big part of the beginning of your career. What are some memories you can share?

CC: “My first time was shooting a campaign, but my favorite memory was doing the shows — Gianni was so ahead of his time. He didn’t want to be the star, but he wanted the girls to be the star, whereas a lot of designers at the time wanted it to be about them. He was like, ‘The bigger you are, the bigger I will be,’ so he let us all blossom into stars. My best memory was being at his house in Miami and just having a dinner party. Madonna was there — and I was just a girl from Illinois. The whole Versace lifestyle was who he really was — it was over the top.”

L-R: Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in Versace’s fall 1991 show. REX Shutterstock.

FN: What business advice would you have given to a young Cindy Crawford?

CC: “For a long time I wanted a ‘business daddy’ — I wanted somebody to come in and say, ‘This is what you need to do.’ But not too long ago, like 10 years ago, I realized I need to be my own ‘business daddy’ — to trust that I know my brand better than anyone else. I’m the world expert on Cindy Crawford, and to trust that. It’s easy to let others who you think are smarter than you tell you what to do, but you know you. I love listening and learning, but it all comes down to me.”

FN: What’s the significance behind different creative disciplines merging?

CC: “It’s not about fashion or design — it’s about style. Your style is how you dress but also how you live: what music you listen to you, what car you drive and how you entertain. Different things fall under that category.”