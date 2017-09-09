Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hit the Red Carpet Together at NYFW

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez pose together on the red carpet at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party last night. REX Shutterstock

Power couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made just their second-ever red carpet appearance together at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, held last night in New York City as part of New York Fashion Week festivities.

The “Fetish” singer opted for a ballet pink turtleneck dress and cherry-red sandals, wearing her brunette locks in a half-updo, while The Weeknd selected a black tuxedo jacket with bedazzled panel detailing and dark dress shoes.

Selena Gomez wears a Valentino turtleneck dress and Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals, while The Weeknd wears a bejeweled-panel tuxedo jacket and dress shoes. REX Shutterstock

Gomez paired her ’60s-inspired frock with red Stuart Weitzman sandals — the designer is a favorite for Gomez, who often steps out in the label’s Clinger boots — accessorizing with simple Tiffany & Co hoop earrings, an emerald ring and a green snakeskin print Prada clutch. The “13 Reasons Why” producer’s shoe choice matches a red shoe trend for fall that has already been embraced by stylish celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian.

Selena Gomez wears a pale pink Valentino dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewelry on the red carpet on Sept. 8 during New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

