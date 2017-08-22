Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard Dorm Wearing Alexander Wang With Help From Barack & Michelle

It’s that time of the year again, summer is ending and school is starting. This year, school is starting for Malia Obama. Barack and Michelle emotionally helped the 19-year-old first daughter move into her college dorm Monday afternoon as the rest of the country was distracted by the solar eclipse.

Malia Obama checks into Harvard dorm with help from Barack and Michelle https://t.co/VNOL6aPk5r pic.twitter.com/qJmBevgz1x — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 22, 2017

Barack and Michelle hid their eyes behind sunglasses as they rushed to their car after helping their eldest fly the coop. While moving towards empty-nest status isn’t easy for any parent, the Obamas have much to take pride in.

After a gap year volunteering in South America and interning with The Weinsten Company, the young Obama is ready to follow in her parents’ footsteps at Harvard. Malia is taking her footsteps in trendy white sneakers paired casually under an Alexander Wang top. The black T-shirt ($231) features a large barcode print graphic in orange that she teamed with the white low-top kicks.

Despite her celebrity-esque styling, Malia has no interest in being the campus celebrity, politely declining comments to press. Fortunately, she won’t be alone in avoiding press attention as Yara Shahidi of “Black-ish” will be her Harvard classmate.

