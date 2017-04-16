Kendall Jenner Styled a Very Edgy Outfit With These ’90s Sneakers at Coachella

By / April 15, 2017
kendall jenner thong sheer see-through adidas
Kendall Jenner wears Adidas Gazelle sneakers at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin.

Some celebrities prefer to blend in with the crowd at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

But that’s not what Kendall Jenner had in mind on Friday when she arrived for the Travis Scott concert in an edgy outfit — and she teamed with a classic shoe.

kendall jenner thong sheer see-through adidas gazelle sneakers coachella 2017 music festivalKendall Jenner wears Adidas Gazelle sneakers at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin.

The Pepsi model stepped out in a sheer crop top and mini skirt set that showcased her sparkling halterneck bralette and black thong.

Wisely, she completed the look with a pair of comfortable and sleek black Adidas Gazelle sneakers.

The kicks are a remake of the 1991 style, featuring a leather and synthetic upper on a rubber sole, a cushioned footbed and “Gazelle” embossed in gold on the side. The shoes retail for $79.95 on Nordstrom.com.

Adidas Gazelle sneakersAdidas Gazelle sneakers; $79.95; Nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

Hailey Baldwin shared photos of Jenner’s ensemble on her Instagram Stories account and told fans her thoughts on the look.

“This is scary,” the model captioned the picture, and shared another of Jenner covered in a hoodie and bucket hat.

Of course, Jenner is no first-timer when it comes to striking style statements. Last month she stepped out in a quirky pantless jean, and she has embraced innerwear-as-outerwear in the past.

