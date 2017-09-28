Ivanka Trump Wore These Chic Pumps While Promoting Computer Science Education

Ivanka Trump Rex Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump wore shoes from her own brand while visiting a charter school in Virginia to promote computer science education. The adviser to the president spent yesterday morning practicing coding with young students after joining Microsoft president Brad Smith and CEO of Code.org Hadi Partovi in a discussion to express to the students how coding and computer sciences can improve the country’s workforce.

Ivanka meet some awesome students for learn coding today. ✨ A post shared by First Daughter Ivanka Trump 🇺🇸 (@ivankalovers) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Trump teamed red cropped trousers and a striped sweater with her Brita ankle strap pump in black. In luxe suede, the shoe features a pointed toe and an adjustable ankle strap in a half d’orsay aesthetic. While the black version of the Brita style is sold out from most retailers, Century 21 offers it for a sale price.

Ivanka Trump Brita ankle strap d’Orsay pump, $70; C21stores.com

The footwear entrepreneur’s computer science initiative began this week when she met with private-sector leaders in Detroit to announce a shared commitment to promoting computer science education. “[Computer science] is foundational to preparing the workforce of the future,” Trump wrote on Instagram. The first daughter made her way back to D.C. taking a commercial flight.

Michelle Obama shares a desire to expand the computer science and IT workforce, though the former first lady takes a different approach. Obama met with IT professionals at the Microsoft Envision conference this week to promote diversity, explaining that a more diverse computer science environment will help the field to grow faster.

Want more?

Michelle Obama Shines In Metallic Gold Pumps While Promoting Diversity in IT Workforce

Ivanka Trump Supports Repeal of Obama’s Equal Pay Plan

The Trial Date for the Ivanka Trump-Aquazzura Sandal Trademark Battle Has Been Set