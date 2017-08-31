A Look at the Young Tennis Player Who Almost Beat Roger Federer at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe during his first set against Roger Federer at the 2017 U.S. Open. Rex Shutterstock

Powered by a Nike Court Zoom Vapor 9.5 in a fiery red hue, 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe astonished crowds as he came close to defeating tennis legend Roger Federer on Tuesday.

Tiafoe took Federer to five sets, though every spectator expected Federer to win well before. Tiafoe won the first set 6-4 before Federer took back the next two sets. Tiafoe dominated the fourth set 6-1, causing the match to go into the fifth and final set to break the tie.

Frances Tiafoe, left, and Roger Federer at the 2017 U.S. Open on Aug. 29. Rex Shutterstock

While Federer did ultimately win the final set, it was a well-fought battle by both players. Fans didn’t expect Federer to work so hard so early on in the U.S. Open, especially against a young newcomer.

The young American began his tennis training at age four at the JTCC in College Park, Md. Tiafoe turned pro at just 15 years old, and went on to obtain the only American wild card into the French Open two years later. He competed in his first U.S. Open the same year, making it two Grand Slam matches in his first professional year. Jay-Z signed Tiafoe to his agency Roc Nation Sports when the young tennis star was just 17. Currently ranked at 70, Tiafoe is well on his way to an amazing career.

