Heidi Klum Wears Gold Head to Toe To Promote Her Photo Book

When it comes to fashion, Heidi Klum is at the heart of it all, thanks to her continued career as a supermodel. Now the star, who hosts “Project Runway” and is a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” just released another high-fashion project that’s guaranteed to grab everyone’s attention.

Klum posed nude in her brand-new photo book, “Heidi Klum by Rankin,” which is now available for $134. She celebrated the launch of the book in New York City on Tuesday at Marc Jacobs‘ Greenwich Village store, Bookmarc. Klum was glowing at the event in a golden Marc Jacobs mini dress that featured an intricate design, high neckline, and bell sleeves. She paired the standout dress with leather rose gold heeled sandals from Olgana Paris that made the look even shinier.

The best part about Klum’s heels? They’re 50 percent off on Matchesfashion.com right now. The Olgana Paris line is also a favorite of the Kardashian family.

Olgana Paris T-bar leather sandals, $283; matchesfashion.com

