The Most Colorful Comfort Sandals Perfect for Warm-Weather Commuting

View Slideshow Clockwise from top left: Cole Haan leather Anica thong sandal; Ugg Laa Laa synthetic thong sandal with removable sheepskin ankle strap; Easy Spirit Shadow velcro sandal in Elko nubuck; Birkenstock turquoise Arizona soft footbed sandal in nubuck. Jonathon Kambouris

Current weather may necessitate warm boots for almost everything, especially weekday commutes. But come spring, sandals and slides will still be the most convenient, breathable and practical options for traveling to and from work, running errands and doing just about anything else during the day. And in many cases, these shoes may even be wearable at the office. Whether traveling by car, subway or even on foot or bike, the office shoe-swap is a well-known practice for many commuters, and eliminating that step (and carrying one less item in transit) would be a welcome change.

Dress codes in the workplace vary now more than they ever did: While many companies in the legal and financial fields still require closed-toed heels (along with jackets, neutral blouses and skirts or dresses at modest hemlines), others have challenged those norms. Last year, British temp worker Nicola Thorp petitioned parliament after her agency fired her for not wearing high heels to her job. Soon after, the agency, Portico, changed its dress code policy to allow women to wear flat shoes (men had always been allowed).

Combine policy changes like that with the infamous dress code of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who proudly wears only gray tees and hoodies to work, and there is a literal gray area on what is acceptable dress and footwear in the office.

But for those with stricter rules, these shoes can still get you where you need to go.

From top: Cole Haan; Zerøgrand Slide metallic sandal<br /> Alegria metallic Morgan platform wedge Jonathon Kambouris

Camper’s Eda closed sandal with slingback heel Jonathon Kambouris

