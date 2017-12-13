Barcelona’s Messi and Suárez Surround Themselves With Golden Shoes in Epic Twitter Photos

Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez. Rex Shutterstock

Soccer players and golden shoes are a winning combination.

On Wednesday, FC Barcelona posted a photo of its star players Lionel “Leo” Messi and Luis Suárez surrounded by golden cleats on Twitter.

“2 friends 6 Golden Shoes … and counting!” the soccer club wrote on its account.

Shaped like a cleat, the European Golden Shoe award is given to the top goal scorer of the major European leagues each year. In the photo, 30-year-old Messi had on a pair of Adidas Skystalker Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility cleats, while Suárez, also 30, wore a pair of the brand’s Skystalker X17+ 360 Speed. In the past, Adidas has released limited numbers of cleats inspired by the ones Messi wears on the pitch.

Messi has taken home four of the trophies in the image, while Suárez has received two.

Suárez was also the one to present Messi with the award when he won his latest golden shoe this November. The only other player to receive four such awards was Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s rival from the Real Madrid club.

Orgulloso de poder entregarte el premio, chaval!!!!!! Muy feliz por vos y bien merecido lo tenés 👏👏👏👏 FELICITACIONES y por muchos más 💪⚽ @leomessi Proud to give you this award!!!!!! Very happy for you, you deserve it 👏👏👏👏 CONGRATULATIONS and for many more 💪⚽ @leomessi A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Later in the day, FC Barcelona posted another photo of Messi and Suárez, in which they sit side by side on the field with the golden shoe awards encircling them.

“Name a more iconic duo, we’ll wait,” the club posted on Twitter with the hashtag #GoldenCollection.

Both soccer players brought the original awards from their homes for the photograph. The image will also be the cover of the next issue of Barça magazine.