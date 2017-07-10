Shoe of the Week: The Tory Sport Sandals That Are Like Wearing a Tennis Ball

Joshua Scott

Week of July 10

Game, set, match. Tory Sport’s buckled slide sandals have uppers made of tennis ball-inspired felt and a court-printed footbed. As the Wimbledon finale approaches this week, the style is the perfect thing to slip into to watch the match — or after defeating your opponent.

Tory Sport’s tennis-inspired sandal. Joshua Scott

Week of June 26

Paul Andrew will circle the globe in pursuit of dazzling shoes. For resort ’18, his high-throated Sato mule, in silver Milanese satin, was hand-embroidered in India with an overlay of oversized opaque and transparent sequins. The upper then traveled back to Italy, where the final product was constructed.

Paul Andrew’s resort ’18 Sato mule. Joshua Scott

While FN is looking ahead to the best styles for the resort and spring ’18 seasons, you can still view our favorites for fall ’17 by clicking here.

Check back at Footwearnews.com every Monday for our weekly shoe pick.

Want More?

Shoe of the Week: FN Picks the Best Fall ’17 Styles

The Craziest Shoes from Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

Meet the 6 Coolest Brands Making Waves in the Men’s Fashion Scene

The Most Luxurious Men’s Sneakers From Paris Fashion Week

A First Look at Christian Louboutin’s Bold Fall 2017 Collection