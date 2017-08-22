H&M Is Selling Gucci Look-Alike Loafers For Under $30 — Spot the Difference

Gucci's Jordaan leather loafers, $695; gucci.com (left). H&M Loafers, $29.99; hm.com Courtesy of brands

Gucci has had the “it” shoes of the moment, and while the label’s designer heels have struck a chord with celebrities including Salma Hayek and Kourtney Kardashian as of late, it’s the Gucci loafer that remains the standout.

Whether it’s fur-lined, made in millennial pink or embroidered with snakes, the Gucci loafer and slipper is a hot ticket item, and now there’s a look for less. A lot less.

Available at H&M in black and powder colorways, the high-street retailer is selling a similar version of the popular Gucci loafer for an affordable price — $29.99. The H&M design is detailed with faux leather and contains two metal rings on the vamp, which look comparable to Gucci’s signature horsebit hardware.

The shoes aren’t exactly the same, but it’s a great alternative to the luxury style as the fall season approaches.

Most recently, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in bubblegum-pink Gucci loafers. The model went with a monochramtic look while out and about in New York last month. And luckily for consumers, H&M is hitting the pink hue trend as well.

Hailey Baldwin wears a crushed-velvet set, paired with Gucci loafers and a vintage-inspired Gucci bag. Splash News

