Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

By / February 24, 2017
JW Anderson ruffled boots.
Jason Jean

Italian designers seem to draw out a loyalty in people that’s not seen during fashion weeks in other cities.

In Milan, the Gucci craze is still going incredibly strong. Gucci footwear came in the form of pearl-embellished heels, Union Jack loafers, sneakers, cherry-embellished pumps and buckled pumps with a snake on the heel.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Gucci sneakers on the street outside the Gucci show. Jason Jean
Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Gucci pearl-embellished heels. Jason Jean
Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Gucci buckled heels. Jason Jean
Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Gucci cherry-embellished heels. Jason Jean

There were also plenty of loyal Fendi fans spotted outside the label’s runway show. A particular favorite were the spring ’17 fitted sock-boots that come with striped heels and embroidery.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Fendi sock-boots. Jason Jean
Milan Fashion Week Street Style fall 2017Fendi sock-boots outside the Max Mara show. Jason Jean

Other Italian brands that had a strong showing were Gianvito Rossi and Miu Miu.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Miu Miu flatforms. Jason Jean
Milan Fashion Week Street Style fall 2017Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots. Jason Jean

Aside from the favored Italian brands, highlights included a pair of floral boots by Reinaldo Lourenco, Dior slingbacks and JW Anderson ruffled flat boots.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Reinaldo Lourenco floral boots. Jason Jean
Milan Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Dior slingback heels. Jason Jean

As Paris Fashion Week approaches next week, street stylers there will have big shoes to fill following a week of standout shoes in Milan. Click through the gallery to see more street style from Milan.

