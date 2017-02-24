Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow JW Anderson ruffled boots. Jason Jean

Italian designers seem to draw out a loyalty in people that’s not seen during fashion weeks in other cities.

In Milan, the Gucci craze is still going incredibly strong. Gucci footwear came in the form of pearl-embellished heels, Union Jack loafers, sneakers, cherry-embellished pumps and buckled pumps with a snake on the heel.

Gucci sneakers on the street outside the Gucci show. Jason Jean

Gucci pearl-embellished heels. Jason Jean

Gucci buckled heels. Jason Jean

Gucci cherry-embellished heels. Jason Jean

There were also plenty of loyal Fendi fans spotted outside the label’s runway show. A particular favorite were the spring ’17 fitted sock-boots that come with striped heels and embroidery.

Fendi sock-boots. Jason Jean

Fendi sock-boots outside the Max Mara show. Jason Jean

Other Italian brands that had a strong showing were Gianvito Rossi and Miu Miu.

Miu Miu flatforms. Jason Jean

Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots. Jason Jean

Aside from the favored Italian brands, highlights included a pair of floral boots by Reinaldo Lourenco, Dior slingbacks and JW Anderson ruffled flat boots.

Reinaldo Lourenco floral boots. Jason Jean

Dior slingback heels. Jason Jean

As Paris Fashion Week approaches next week, street stylers there will have big shoes to fill following a week of standout shoes in Milan. Click through the gallery to see more street style from Milan.

