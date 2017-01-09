London Men’s Fashion Week Street Style: It’s All About the Shock Factor

By / 2 hours ago
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 View Slideshow
J.W. Anderson frilly suede shoes outside the Lou Dalton show.
Tanya Houghton

London is known for its eclectic fashion, and the streets of fall ’17 Men’s Fashion Week were no exception.

One trend Londoners seem to have mastered: layering unique socks and hosiery with their heels, sneakers and boots.

Related
J.W. Anderson Sends Technicolor Crocheted Slip-On Shoes Down the Runway

London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleManolo Blahnik pumps and Rihanna x Stance feather-trimmed socks. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleRiver Island rose gold metallic boots paired with striped socks and fishnets outside the Lou Dalton show. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleFenty Puma by Rihanna velvet Creepers outside the E. Tautz show. Tanya Houghton

Although it’s the middle of winter, that doesn’t seem to stop Londoners from continuing to wear shoes in bright hues.

London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleMax Verre orange fur-trim sandals. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleLouis Vuitton button Mary-Jane pumps outside the Oliver Spencer show. Tanya Houghton

As expected at any fashion week, there were also standout pairs of sneakers including ones by Gucci, Y-3, Valentino and Alexander McQueen.

London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleGucci sneakers. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleY-3 sneaker-boots. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleValentino sneakers. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleAlexander McQueen high-top sneakers outside the Lou Dalton show. Tanya Houghton

Textures and prints were also a major street style trend. We spotted J.W. Anderson’s frilled ankle boots, Henry Holland mix-print platforms, Max Verre fur-trim sandals and Zenon shearling lace-up flats.

London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleMax Verre fur-trim shoes. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleHenry Holland mixed-print platforms. Tanya Houghton
London Men's Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleZenon shearling lace-up flats. Tanya Houghton

Click through the gallery to see more cool shoe looks from London Men’s Fashion Week.

View Slideshow

Want More?

Vivienne Westwood Makes a Comeback to London Fashion Week With a Rebellious Co-Ed Show

Outdoorsy Performance Shoes Were a Major Trend at London Men’s Fashion Week

The Craziest Fall 2017 Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s