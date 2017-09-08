Kate Spade Takes New Orleans Inspiration to High Notes With Big Brass Band at NYFW

Kate Spade New York chief creative officer Deborah Lloyd poses for a picture in front of models at the brand's SS ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

Oysters, beignets and fashion were all on the menu at Kate Spade’s spring ’18 presentation at the Grand Central Oyster Bar for New York Fashion Week.

Inspired by the spirit of New Orleans, the brand housed a brass band that played rhythmic jazz tunes as models danced along in formation.

And obviously, the influence of New Orleans did not stop at the live entertainment.

The collection featured pop floral prints, embroidery and gold details inspired by the atmosphere and ornate characteristics of the southern city’s “Vieux Carré,” better known as the French Quarter.

A model wears a floral ensemble with gold slides at the Kate Spade SS ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

“We love the high and low this season so we’re inspired by New Orleans. And in new orleans you’ve got everything from the fantastic, sort of garden district with those gorgeous mansions to the intrigue of the french quarter to the Mississippi so we needed shoes for everything — the high, low and running around,” explained Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade’s Chief Creative Officer.

A brass band plays jazz music at the Kate Spade SS ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

Both practical and flirty, the range achieves the high to low coverage that Lloyd sought to portray. Checked kitten heels with ankle-wrap straps, frilly shower slides, and studded and floral slip-ons helped to create casual yet ultra-feminine looks.

“Our flats, our slingback and pointy toe felt important,” continued Lloyd regarding the brand’s silhouette choices.

She added, “I loved the sneakers and the shower slides but really making them ours doing that Kate Spade twist, that feminine twist in everything we do.”

Models at the Kate Spade SS ’18 presentation.

Celebrities including Issa Rae, Elisabeth Moss and Jamie Chung were present at the event. They partook in the jazzy experience and posed for pictures along the “Laissez les bons temps rouler” garden wall while other guests finished off their lemon-zested oysters and gin cocktails to the classic tune of “When the Saints Go Marching in.”

Actress Issa Rae attends the Kate Spade SS ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

See more of the collection by clicking through the gallery.

