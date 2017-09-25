Why This Gender-Neutral Model Is the Breakout Star of Milan Fashion Week

Gender-neutral model Oslo Grace opens the Gucci spring 2018 runway show. Rex Shutterstock

Gender nonconforming model Oslo Grace opened for Gucci — one of the most anticipated shows of the spring 2018 season — at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The model came down the runway clad in a logo sweatshirt and skirt, paired with calf-length socks and flats with bow detailing.

In their personal life, the model opts for androgynous pieces, sporting baseball caps, suits and jean jackets.

"dont post that one we look so mean" 💩💛 much love mir A post shared by Oslo (@oslograce) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

As far as footwear goes, Grace chooses sneakers and brogues that might be seen in both men’s and women’s departments.

photographer @maryvbenoit, artist @chella.man, and I made some stuff that I think is worth discovering. head to their pages to find out their perspectives and check out the link in my bio. much love A post shared by Oslo (@oslograce) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Grace — who began modeling just seven months ago — is in the midst of a busy first runway season. After landing the opening spot in Gucci’s show, the model took to Instagram to share their excitement about the future of their modeling career, writing: “I am grateful, stunned and excited for what’s to come.“

