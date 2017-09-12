Coach’s Glittered Cowboy Boots Steal the Spotlight at NYFW

View Slideshow Coach 1941 spring '18 runway presentation at NYFW. REX Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, Coach’s (very famous) face, watched on today as the brand unveiled its spring ’18 runway presentation at New York Fashion Week. The pop star posed alongside James Franco and held court on the front row with Anna Wintour.

Gomez dressed casual-chic, rocking a brown leather jacket over a semi-sheer black crop top, jeans and patent leather brogues.

Selena Gomez poses at Coach’s spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

And while the star was hard to miss, Coach 1941’s spring shoes ended up stealing the spotlight.

Featuring sparkling Western-influenced ankle booties, complete with a buckle an all, the shoes shined on the runways seen on models including Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow.

James Franco and Selena Gomez. Rex Shutterstock

The glittered boots were seen in multiple colorways in gold, silver, pink and a deep purple.

Sparkling platforms also hit the catwalk in the shape of a slingback sandal.

Coach’s spring ’18 presentation at New York Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

