Burberry’s Checked Sandals, Plastic Jellies By Simone Rocha and More Shoes to Look Forward to for Spring 2018

Burberry spring '18 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Burberry ‘checks out’ and everything else you need to know from the second day of London Fashion Week.

Hip to Be Square

With luxury labels from Gucci to Christian Dior all reclaiming their monograms with gusto, Christopher Bailey has done the same for his own brand’s equivalent, the Burberry check, with permutations thereof, insinuating themselves into pretty much every look. Nothing was safe for spring 2018, shown at London Fashion Week today. Even the sandals.

A sandal from Burberry’s spring 2018 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Pearly Queens

At its intimate salon show, Mother of Pearl thoughtfully served us breakfast and designer Amy Powney delivered a fashionable feast of florals, plaids and brocades for the spring 2018 collection. All came with that signature flouncy flourish and the label lived up to its name with delectable mules complete with pearl embellished straps while trailing scarves proclaimed their wearers ‘Pearly Queens.’ Psst the collection is see now buy now so start clicking to join that pearly posse.

A shoe style from Mother of Pearl’s spring 2018 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Day to Disco

The vibe for Markus Lupfer’s spring 2018 collection was all about getting dressed up and having fun the designer told FN. Multi-function beaded ballet ties wrapped, wrists, waists and ankles alike — taking those platforms from day to disco in seconds. “I like the idea of dressing up,” he said, “you might not wear them during the day but you can put them on for evening.” This writer was particularly fond of the parrots.

A model at Markus Lupfer’s spring 2018 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

Diamonds and Pearls

There’s one serious run on pearls happening this London Fashion Week and second designer of the day to succumb to their charms was Simone Rocha. Tear-drop shaped versions paired with diamante frosting elevated plastic jelly shoes and fluffy slides while prettifying chunky platform brogues at the same time.

A shoe from Simone Rocha’s spring 2018 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Boxing Clever

Shoe sponsors at Nicola Formichetti’s Nicopanda show were variously Dr. Martens, Trerorn and Underground but the real commercial story was a see-now-buy-now collab with Amazon Fashion. Formichetti’s spring 2018 collection is available straight off the runway for one day delivery across Europe with a one hour delivery option for London and Milan. Which explains the piles of cardboard boxes lining the show space.

A model walks the runway for Nicopanda. Rex Shutterstock

Japanese Poetry

Charlotte Olympia collaborated with Isa Arfen for spring 2018 with a collection of thong sandals fit for a geisha. But these had a modern twist — clear plastic straps and comfortable bases, unlike the usual wooden soles. Inspired by the Chichu Art Museum in Naoshima, Japan, the collection creates an ephemeral moment.

A closer look at Isa Arfen’s shoes for spring 2018. Eugenia Richman

